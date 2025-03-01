Elon Musk is set to fight his alleged partner, Ashley St. Clair, in a New York City court over the custody of his 13th child.

According to PEOPLE, Musk will appear on May 29 at a hearing where he will argue whether he is required to undergo a paternity test and whether St. Clair should be given full custody of their 5-month-old son, whose initials are R.S.C.

On Feb. 28, attorneys for St. Clair filed a motion seeking to compel Musk to answer the custody suit. St. Clair said the litigation is being slowed down because Musk has never formally acknowledged receipt of the court papers.

St. Clair's attorney, Karen B. Rosenthal, issued a statement saying Musk's attorney hasn't bothered to reach out: "It should be noted that no attorney has opted into the NYSCEF system claiming they represent Mr. Musk."

New York Supreme Court Judge Jeffrey H. Pearlman is overseeing the case. The court will also decide whether Musk must pay St. Clair child support.

Ashley St.Claire Romance Allegations

St. Clair claimed in her petition on Feb. 21 that Musk is the father of R.S.C., who was born in September 2024. St. Clair says that Musk was not present when the child was born and has only seen him three times since. She filed a petition for both custody and paternity as part of the case.

St. Clair said her romance with Musk started in May 2023, while R.S.C. was conceived in January 2024. While Musk acknowledged being the boy's father in multiple emails, Burkhead says he hasn't been involved in their son's life.

The notoriously private Musk, who has multiple children from previous relationships, has not yet released a public statement.

St. Clair wants to create a secure home life for their child and has requested the media to respect their privacy during this time of personal upheaval.

This is a developing story and will be updated.