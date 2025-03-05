Pete Davidson has generously made a move to repair his relationship with Colin Jost, his former co-star on "Saturday Night Live."

The "Bupkis" star recently gifted Jost a luxurious $20,000 Cartier watch, a peace offering following their rumored fallout behind the scenes at "SNL."

Page Six confirmed this move, which followed a period of tension between the two comedians. The exact cause of their dispute is unclear, but it reportedly affected their joint business venture.

The two had previously bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry together in January 2022 with plans to turn it into a floating entertainment venue. However, the project appeared to stall, sparking rumors about a rift between the two.

Davidson, who entered rehab last summer, reportedly gave Jost the expensive watch after his time away. Sources, including The Sun, suggest that the gift was meant to mend fences. A representative for Davidson, 31, and Jost, 42, did not respond to Page Six's request for comment about the situation.

Colin Jost Responds to Pete Davidson's Ferry Story and Reconciliation Gift

In the past, Jost had denied Davidson's claim that they were "very stoned" when they decided to purchase the ferry.

In a June 2023 Instagram post, Jost jokingly responded, "Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?" He also took the opportunity to promote his "Ferry Money Tour," a comedic reference to the media attention surrounding their project.

"We're excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You're going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words," Jost wrote in the post, clearly enthusiastic about the venture despite the public speculation, TheInternationalNews said.

Davidson's gift of the Cartier watch, though extravagant, appears to be an attempt to smooth things over and rebuild their friendship.

Despite the tension, both comedians seem committed to moving forward. Jost continues to use humor to diffuse the situation.

This reconciliation effort comes after a challenging period for both stars. Davidson's rehab stay was widely reported, and Jost has continued his "Weekend Update" role on "SNL."

Their strained relationship may have impacted their professional collaboration, but the gift of the watch marks a significant step toward repairing their bond.

With the watch now in Jost's possession, Davidson seems willing to invest in luxury timepieces and mend his friendship with his long-time colleague.

It remains to be seen whether the two comedians' plans for the Staten Island ferry will be revived, but Davidson's gesture shows he's ready to embark on a new chapter of their relationship.