Comedian Pete Davidson has shared the difficult process of removing over 200 tattoos.

The removal journey began in 2020 when Davidson decided the tattoos were taking too long to cover up on set. While speaking on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," he revealed that the tattoos are nearly gone, but the removal process is far from easy.

Davidson explained that the procedure involves burning off layers of skin, which is more painful than getting the tattoos themselves.

After each session, the skin must heal for several weeks, during which time patients are advised to avoid sunlight. The removal process is not quick, requiring multiple sessions to fully remove the tattoos, making it a lengthy and challenging experience.

According to Unilad, the comedian reflected on his past decision to get so many tattoos, admitting that he was in a weird time in his life. He mentioned how tattoos were a trend several years ago, with many people, including celebrities, jumping on the bandwagon.

Davidson recalled feeling sad and getting tattoos to fit in during that period. He plans to keep only a couple of his tattoos. He expressed his desire to clean slate and mature, hoping to move forward in his life with fewer reminders of his past.

Davidson's comments also addressed his decision to step back from the public eye. In a recent interview, he admitted to feeling oversaturated with fame, noting that the constant attention took a toll on his mental health, The Independent reported.

He shared that stepping away has been a positive experience, allowing him to focus on doing good work rather than chasing after constant celebrity status.

In addition to the painful reality of tattoo removal, Davidson warned those considering getting tattoos to think carefully before getting inked, suggesting they consider the long-term consequences.