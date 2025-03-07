According to sources close to the actor, Tom Cruise is making a concerted effort to woo actress Ana de Armas and make her his new romantic partner.

According toRadarOnline, the 62-year-old superstar has been seen winning and dining the 36-year-old actress in London while dangling enticing movie projects to capture her attention.

Despite Cruise's professional approach, insiders suggest that his pursuit could be complicated by de Armas's current relationship with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

A source shared, "Tom is convinced Ana is everything he's looking for in a partner and a phenomenal actress to boot. But she's still involved with Manuel, who's highly protective of her. So things could get messy."

Cruise's interest in de Armas has been evident during their recent outings, including a cozy Valentine's Day dinner in London's Soho district. However, just a couple of days later, she was back in Madrid with Cuesta, 27.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas in London yesterday #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/XT6sVPGLa6 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) February 15, 2025

The insider warned, "Manuel isn't intimidated by Tom's fame. He'll definitely have something to say if Tom moves in any closer to Ana."

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's London Meeting Sparks Dating Rumors

The recent meeting between actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas in London has ignited speculation about a possible romantic relationship.

Nevertheless, according to FandomWire, insiders claim the pair was just talking about a possible project.

The two were seen together in Soho , sparking speculation that the pair may be an item. Witnesses reported seeing the pair enjoying each other's company as they left a restaurant and interacted with fans, taking pictures and exchanging pleasantries.

However, a source told In Touch that the meeting was strictly professional. Everyone was buzzing that they were an item," the source said, emphasizing that the two were actually catching up to explore a work collaboration.

The speculation surrounding Cruise's personal life has been ongoing since his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012. Since then, he has not publicly dated anyone. The sighting of him with de Armas led many to hope he had found a new partner.

Ana de Armas, known for her roles in films such as "Knives Out," has expressed admiration for Cruise's dedication to action films and performing his stunts.

In a previous interview, she mentioned, "It's demanding and painful... but it's also very rewarding."