Tom Cruise keeps up with his yearly tradition by gifting his numerous famous acquaintances with a special cake for the holidays.

The 62-year-old actor brings joy to the online community as his celebrity friends eagerly show off the coconut cake he sends them.

This special treat has become known as the "Tom Cruise cake" among his circle.

What Is The 'Tom Cruise Cake'

This festive treat is a special holiday tradition that Cruise gifts to friends and family every year.

Specifically, it is a white chocolate coconut bundt cake sourced from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, California.

During the holidays, the bakery owner shared that the "Mission: Impossible" star consistently purchases a large number of cakes from their shop.

"It's a little overwhelming. This is a difficult time of year for us just to begin with because it's hard to keep up," shared Eric Doan, owner of Doan's Bakery, in an interview with ABC7.

Cruise's preferred white chocolate coconut cake comes adorned with cream cheese frosting and coconut shavings, available for purchase at $129.95 per cake.

"The white chocolate coconut cake is the most popular. It's become popular because of the celebrity stuff," Doan revealed.

"We've had celebrity clients forever. We just don't advertise it."

Who Gets The Cake?

The beautifully wrapped cake is revealed in a stunning ivory box embellished with a glistening gold ribbon and a radiant silver reindeer emblem.

Nestled alongside the cake is a sincere message reading, "To xx, Warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season," penned by Cruise.

The identities of all the individuals listed on the cake list remain a mystery. Still, a number of celebrities who have received the cake have openly expressed their adoration for it and eagerly anticipate its arrival annually.

Most of the recipients are Cruise's colleagues from past projects such as Glen Powell, Kirsten Dunst, Henry Cavill, Rosie O'Donnell, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hanks, Elle and Dakota Fanning, and even his famous friends like Graham Norton, Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg and more.