In her newly released memoir "Say Everything," actress Ione Skye, now 54, has opened up about her past, including her relationship with Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis.

Skye claims that when she was just 17, Kiedis, who was 24 at the time, got her pregnant and financially supported her abortion. This revelation comes after years of reflection on their complex relationship, which began when she was just 16 years old.

In the memoir, Skye explains that the decision to end the pregnancy was not made lightly. She writes that, despite her childhood dreams of motherhood, she couldn't imagine having a child at that point in her life.

"I was the type of girl who'd wanted a baby since I was a baby," Skye shares, adding, "But fantasizing was different from seeing. I couldn't see having a baby at this point."

According to PageSix, Skye notes that Kiedis did not attend the abortion appointment, reportedly due to feelings of guilt.

Despite this, she does not regret her decision, explaining, "I was taking care of myself now, making a choice that felt good and important for my future."

As she reflects on their relationship, Skye expresses that her young age and Kiedis' struggles with heroin addiction made it an unhealthy situation. She explains, "I would not have a baby at 17, with someone who didn't want to be a dad, wouldn't commit to me and had anger issues. Not to mention the heroin."

Ione Skye Opens Up About Kiedis Relationship in Memoir After TikTok Backlash

Skye also discusses how social media discussions about her relationship with Kiedis sparked her to tell her side of the story. In an interview with People, she recalls how critics on TikTok questioned her involvement with Kiedis.

"These girls on TikTok were saying things like, 'How could my mom let me be with Anthony?' And I sort of clapped back," she says, noting that the experience motivated her to reflect and share her truth.

In addition to her relationship with Kiedis, Skye's memoir explores her distant relationship with her father, the famous Scottish singer Donovan Leitch, and the impact of fame on her life.

Skye candidly shares that her experiences with grief and loss, particularly related to her marriage to Beastie Boys' Adam Horovitz, have shaped her. She admits, "I'm not good with grief. I'm not good with loss at all," explaining that the end of her marriage remains painful for her, CBS News said.

Skye's memoir also discusses her personal growth over the years, including her eventual marriage to musician Ben Lee and their family life in Australia. Reflecting on the book, Skye calls it "an act of self-forgiveness" and says she is proud of the journey it has taken her on.

Although she remains in contact with Kiedis' mother, Skye shares that she hasn't spoken to the rocker in years. She admits to being curious about how Kiedis will react to her memoir but says, "I'm very curious about what he'll think."