Alabama Barker has firmly denied allegations made by Bhad Bhabie in a recent diss track.

According to Bhad Bhabie, Barker got pregnant by rapper Tyga and had a subsequent abortion, which she referenced in her song "Over Cooked".

In the track, Bhabie included lyrics with certain names deliberately muted, rapping: "F***in' on..., and...got you pregnant / Tried to play me close, backdoor me, seen it comin' / Did all that for nothin', b***H, he still gon' come right back."

Following the track's release, Bhabie took to A livestream to elaborate on the muted portions of the song, explicitly naming Tyga and Soulja Boy while making specific claims about Alabama's private life, including allegations about a pregnancy and subsequent abortion.

The root of the conflict appears to center around Le Vaughn, who is the father of Bhad Bhabie's child.

Previously, Bhad Babie had alleged Barker had "stolen her boyfriend", which appears to have continued the feud between the two.

"I'd never want a bum..." Barker wrote in a post to her social media account.

The post was included sound that says, "Bhad Bhabie, you think I am beefing with you? Come on now with your raggedy a--."

The public feud has garnered significant attention within the entertainment industry and across social media platforms as of late.

When questioned about the situation and whether it was true via TikTok's comment section, all Barker had to say in return was "Absolutely not".

Barker has not elaborated any further on the situation, having chosen instead to remain silent about the allegations.