Zach Bryan was recently spotted with a new woman in New York City, just months after his public breakup with Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia.

The country singer appeared to be enjoying a day out with a brunette woman, who was identified as Australian, sparking curiosity among fans.

Bryan, who had been in a highly publicized relationship with LaPaglia, seemed in good spirits as they walked through the city together.

According to DailyMail, Bryan and LaPaglia split in October 2024, and since then, LaPaglia has made several serious allegations about their relationship, including claims of emotional abuse and infidelity.

She also accused Bryan of offering her a $12 million settlement in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement, which she rejected. LaPaglia described the offer as "devil's money," stating that she didn't need it and adding that she planned to make her own fortune.

Zach Bryan seen on dates with Aussie mystery woman in NYC after messy Brianna Chickenfry breakup https://t.co/D2GLlF5sel pic.twitter.com/ztkOi6UwtH — Page Six (@PageSix) March 8, 2025

Zach Bryan Moves On: Seen with New Woman at Madison Square Garden

Despite the allegations from his ex, Bryan seems to be moving on with a new love interest. In addition to the recent NYC sighting, the pair was also seen together earlier in the week at Madison Square Garden, PageSix said.

During their visit to the Australian pub Old Mates, Bryan was reportedly in high spirits and stayed for over an hour. Sources noted that he was accompanied by security and his rumored girlfriend, who looked casual in a black coat and jeans.

On their outing, Bryan wore a graphic T-shirt with a horse print paired with khaki pants and leather boots. His companion wore a simple black coat with wide-legged denim pants and sneakers, sporting little makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

While Bryan's personal life continues to attract attention, it appears that he is focused on moving forward.

His ex, LaPaglia, has since spoken about not being ready for a relationship, mentioning that she is "too busy" and has no intention of dating a musician in the future.

This public appearance follows a period of turbulence for Bryan, including an altercation at a bar in February where he reportedly had a heated confrontation with another patron. However, his recent outings with the new woman have been described as more relaxed and jovial.