It seems Brianna "Chicken Fry" LaPaglia is taking time for herself after her gut wrenching breakup from Zach Bryan after just one year of dating.

Bryan announced the breakup on Oct. 22, taking to her Instagram Stories to tell fans, "I am not perfect and never will be," adding, "I failed people that love me and mostly myself."

The two were "crazy about each other," per a 'Page Six' source, and now, LaPaglia is giving fans a heads up that she's simply "having a hard time."

"Hey guys! We tried to record this week but I am having a very hard time figuring out how I want to handle this publicly due to all the backlash," the influencer wrote in a note to fans on TikTok.

"I am going to put my mental health first this week. Josh and Dave want to make sure I do what's best for me. I need to prioritize the right things this week. I hope you can all understand," LaPaglia concluded in her heartfelt note.

The 25-year-old let fans down gently when it came to this week's episode of her podcast, "BFF's," which features the unlikely trio of Josh Richards, Dave Portnoy, and Brianna, who team up to chat about pop culture, celebs, and influencers.

LaPaglia — who got the nickname "Chickenfry" after going viral comparing her legs to Burger King's chicken fries — started dating the "Something in the Orange" singer last year before he "blind sighted" her by calling it quits via social media.

"I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things," Bryan, 28 — who was arrested in September after being "out of line" with police — wrote without penning her name. "I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways."

LaPaglia would tearfully respond with a YouTube video shortly after the release of his shocking decision, which appeared to be filmed from her personal bathroom.

The social media sensation declared the news "really, really heartbreaking" and confessed to "crying for five days straight."