A woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Jay-Z when she was 13 has now fired back at the claims that she admitted he never did so.

The woman's alleged admissions were captured by private investigators and in it, she acknowledged that Jay-Z was present at the MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000 but instead that she never had any sexual contact with him.

She has since claimed that her attorney, Tony Buzbee, pushed her to make the statements about persuading her into making the statements, a claim the lawyer has denied. He would go on to provide ABC with his own recording of the conversation with Jane Doe.

After the sexual assault lawsuit against Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter was dismissed, his attorney speaks exclusively to @ABC News about why the rapper is suing his accuser for defamation.



Aaron Katersky has the latest. https://t.co/a2h74cLwIp pic.twitter.com/MXNeq3w1Mt — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2025

The rapper's attorney, Alex Spiro, shared with the news outlet that the additional evidence will put an end to the distress made from the accusations.

However, Doe has now claimed that the two private investigators lied about their declarations. One of them, Charlotte Henderson, shared in an affidavit that she meet with Doe at her home in late February and did not share who commissioned her to look into the case.

In new documents obtained by TMZ, Doe has alleged that Henderson and James Butler shocked her when they arrived at her home on February 21, 2025. The woman alleges that she was not calm, natural, or at ease" and "trembled the entire time we spoke," a contradiction to how her behavior was described by the two invetsgaotrs during their interaction with the alleged victim.

The woman has also denied that she told them that Jay-Z was not involved in the alleged rape.

"I never stated (whether once or 4 times) that Mr. Carter did not assault me," she says in the documents.

Doe also denied the claims that Buzbee pressured her to sue the rapper.

TMZ reports that Doe incited she never said "He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z.' However, they report that Henderson's declaration includes that same quote along with the recording obtained in the case.

"I never made any such statements to Henderson or any other person," Doe instead.

The woman shares that the investigators twisted her words when she said "How does this help me?"

Doe claims that Henderson made it seem like she was asking what she was going to eat out of the case if she recants her allegations. Instead, Doe claims that Henderson yelled, "We're trying to help you" while leaving her residence and that's when Doe fired back with "How does this help me?"

Throughout he case, Jay-Z has vehemently denied the allegations against him and called out Buzbee in a statement.

"You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am," he said.

The original lawsuit, that also included Diddy, was dismissed in February. Since then, Jay-Z has gone on to file a defamation lawsuit against both Doe and Buzbee.