A woman accusing rap star Jay-Z of rape at a VMA afterparty in New York City maintains that she never "demanded a penny" from him.

The Brooklyn rapper and fellow disgraced music tycoon Sean "Diddy" Combs were both named as defendants after a lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York on Sunday, October 20.

The response comes after the "Big Pimpin'" rapper fiercely denied the claims against him, in addition to accusing the victim's attorney, Tony Buzbee, of blackmailing him to elicit a settlement payment in a statement via his entertainment company, Roc Nation.

Jay-Z — real name Shawn Corey Carter — took to his Instagram hours ago with an open letter in response to the "heinous" allegations made against him, where he claimed he'd expose Buzbee as a "fraud" and that he's made a "terrible error in judgement."

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle," the 55-year-old began.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!" he explained in the lengthy letter.

Buzbee maintains that the victim — who goes by Jane Doe — never demanded any money from him at all, a response given to 'TMZ' December 8.

"Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He even filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him," Texas-based attorney Buzbee told the celeb media outlet.

"Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation. Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I'm very proud of her resolve," Buzbee added.

In the October filing, Jane Doe alleged she was looking for a "place to rest" when she found a bedroom that was empty and decided to lay down. That's when the disgraced rap star allegedly entered the room.

"Soon after, Combs along with a male and female celebrity entered the room," she stated. "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party,' " the filing claimed.

At that point, the plaintiff claims that she was pinned down and raped by both Combs and the other male celebrity as the unidentified female celeb watched.

The female victim claimed that Combs, now 55, attempted to force her to give him oral sex, however, she fought him off by hitting him in the neck, per the filing. She claimed she grabbed her clothes and left her bedroom, "roaming naked through the house looking for the exit."

The suit first filed in October originally listed Diddy as the sole defendant and has been refiled on Sunday to include Jay-Z. The female celebrity's identity has yet to be revealed.