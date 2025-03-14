In a candid interview on The View, Wendy Williams opened up about her guardianship battle, her isolation, and the desperation that led her to throw a handwritten "help" note from a window.

The former talk show host, who is under a court-ordered guardianship, said she is being kept in a memory care unit and is not allowed to make her own decisions about her life or finances.

"I'm not permitted to do anything but stay on this floor—the memory unit floor where the people are 90 and 80 ... Why am I here where people don't remember anything?" Williams said, describing her restrictive living situation. "It is a locked unit."

"I stay in the bedroom the majority of the time," she continued, adding that she is not permitted to have visitors.

Williams, who was diagnosed with frontal temporal dementia, claims her guardianship went beyond what she initially agreed to when it was first established for financial protection. "I want to terminate guardianship and move on with my life," she stated, adding that she felt trapped and isolated.

She also called out her current guardian, saying she wants them removed immediately so she can regain control of her life. "I need a new guardian. And then I'll get out of having a guardian," she said firmly.

"You sound really good to us," Joy Behar told Williams as the audience applauded. "I sound like me," Williams agreed, reiterating her determination to reclaim her independence. Williams also assured fans she was alcohol-free, but admitted indulging on her birthday. "Yes, I celebrated. You know what I'm saying?" she said, before adding, "No more alcohol. Thank you."

Williams was declared "legally incapacitated" by a judge last month, a diagnosis she has since denied.

Williams' revelations come amid increased public concern over the treatment of high-profile individuals under court-appointed guardianships following Britney Spears' conservatorship battle.