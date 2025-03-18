King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to embark on a historic state visit to Italy and the Vatican from April 7 to 10, with plans to meet Pope Francis despite his ongoing health issues.

The royal couple's visit, which coincides with their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, will include engagements in Rome, Ravenna, and Vatican City. It will mark a significant chapter in the relationship between the Church of England and the Catholic Church.

King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, are expected to travel to the Vatican on April 8, where they will join Pope Francis in celebrating the 2025 Papal Jubilee, a special year of reconciliation and prayer within the Catholic Church.

In a first for a British monarch, King Charles will also visit the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul's Outside the Walls, a place of historical importance and ecumenism between the Christian faiths, BBC said.

The trip is seen as important for both personal and diplomatic reasons. King Charles privately items to Pope Francis following the latter's recent health concerns, sending his web estimates for recovery.

A palace spokesperson mentioned that the royal couple hopes and prays that the Pope's health will allow the visit to proceed as planned.

King Charles to Address Italian Parliament in Historic First

The visit will emphasize the ongoing collaboration between the UK and Italy. King Charles will become the first British monarch to address a joint session of the Italian Parliament.

The royal couple will also engage with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

According to People, King Charles and Queen Camilla will also attend a black-tie state banquet hosted by President Mattarella at the Palazzo Quirinale and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Rome.

Additionally, the couple will honor the 80th anniversary of Ravenna's liberation from Nazi occupation with a reception in the city.

Sustainability, an issue close to King Charles' heart, will feature prominently in the visit, particularly in Ravenna.

The royal couple will showcase the region's Slow Food movement and meet local farmers whose crops were devastated by recent floods. The visit will also celebrate Italy's cultural contributions, including its rich literary history and efforts to preserve ancient architecture.