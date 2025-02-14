Donald Trump has apparently spared Prince Harry from deportation from the US — and Buckingham Palace has reportedly breathed a sigh of relief.

The president also took the opportunity to criticize Harry and Meghan Markle, sparking other tensions between them and Trump today.

Trump, who wouldn't pledge to kick Prince Harry out of America, made headlines recently with claims Prince Harry was in trouble in the US with his visa. That was after questions arose about Harry's confession about drug-taking when he wrote in his memoir "Spare."

He added Harry already had "enough problems" with "terrible" Meghan Markle. The Sussexes and Trump have taken swipes at each other in the past — Meghan has described Trump as misogynistic, and, for his part, Trump has said he's "no fan" of Meghan.

A royal source tells the Daily Mail that although Buckingham Palace is likely not too happy about Trump's decision, it may bring some comfort to King Charles.

The King is said to have a fondness for both his son and daughter-in-law and their overseas existence represents yet another mixture of stress and comfort for the monarch.

The source told the outlet, "The fact is that Harry and Meghan are a source of strain and worry for His Majesty."

"While he is sorry that he does not have a relationship with his grandchildren in America, it is easier for his peace of mind that there's an ocean between him and Harry," The News International reported.

“Harry is whipped”



Trump won’t deport Prince Harry for lying on his Visa because he says he has enough problems already with his wife Meghan Markle 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QYs7E20B3h — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 8, 2025

Lawsuit on Visas

Prince Harry has been discussed over his immigration status after a judge in the US hinted at the unsealing of certain documents from his visa paperwork. In a hearing this week in DC, Judge Carl Nichols stated he wanted "maximum disclosure as long as it doesn't violate privacy." This is all part of a lengthy legal dispute launched by The Heritage Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based conservative think tank.

The Heritage Foundation has asked whether Harry was given any special treatment by the Biden administration or did the Prince not share the complete truth on immigration forms regarding drug use.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied their Freedom of Information Act request seeking records of Harry's visa. Whether the past drug use info is related to US visa applications also determines the success or failure of the visa application.

However, immigration officials also consider other factors when making decisions. For example, misrepresentation on a visa form can result in a visa revocation.