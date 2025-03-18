New evidence suggests that Betsy Arakawa, wife of Academy Award-winning actor Gene Hackman, may have died a day later than initially believed.

Arakawa, 65, and Hackman, 95, were found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26 during a welfare check. Authorities initially believed Arakawa died on February 11, based on her last known activities, which included visiting a farmer's market, a pharmacy, and a pet store that afternoon.

However, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office found cellphone records that indicate she made three calls to Cloudberry Health, a concierge medical service, on the morning of Feb. 12. Police added that Arakawa spoke with representatives during each call, suggesting she may have been seeking medical advice or assistance.

"That would indicate to me that she was seeking medical advice or medical help and may have not been feeling well," Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza said on "Good Morning America."

Dr. Josiah Child, the primary physician at Cloudberry Health, stated that Hackman's wife reported feeling congested but showed no signs of respiratory distress. An appointment was scheduled for later that day, but she did not attend.

The new timeline raises questions about the sequence of events leading to their deaths. As the investigation continues, authorities are reviewing additional cellphone records and other evidence to clarify the timeline and circumstances surrounding the couple's passing.

The investigation into the couple's deaths remains ongoing. Earlier reports indicated that Arakawa likely died from complications related to hantavirus, a rare viral infection transmitted through contact with rodent droppings. The virus can cause flu-like symptoms that may progress to severe respiratory and cardiac issues. Hackman's cause of death has been listed as severe heart disease, with advanced Alzheimer's disease as a contributing factor.

The couple's bodies were discovered alongside one of their three dogs, which was also found deceased. Maintenance workers conducting the welfare check found Hackman's body in the mudroom of their Santa Fe home.