Three children of the late Gene Hackman may inherit an $80 million fortune after a legal technicality, which means his wife Betsy Arakawa, who died just days after him, might not be entitled to the cash.

The 95-year-old Oscar-winning actor died on February 18 due to heart disease, and in his 2005 will, he named his wif,e Arakawa, 65, as the sole beneficiary. But the fact that she died a week before Hackman does allow their three children — Christopher, 65; Elizabeth, 62; and Leslie, 58 — to lay claim to the estate possibly.

According to California attorney Tre Love,ll who spoke to BBC, "The estate will actually be probated in accordance with intestate succession laws and the children would be lawfully next in line to inherit."

Since Arakawa's passing invalidates her status as a beneficiary, Hackman's will may no longer be applicable, leaving the inheritance to default to his children.

Difficulties With Arakawa's Last Testament

On top of that, Arakawa's will also stated her estate would be held in a trust and then given to charity if she died within 90 days after Hackman or vice versa. The sequence of events may force Hackman's children to contest the will, legal experts say.

Cloudberry Health in Santa Fe Dr. Josiah Child added even further, questioning the timeline of Arakawa's death. Although officials concluded she died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11, Dr. Child said that she heard from her on February 10 and again on February 12. During those calls, "she didn't appear in respiratory distress during those calls," the expert added to Daily Mail.

It is believed that Hackman likely lived alone with Arakawa's remains in the bathroom for several days, as he had advanced Alzheimer's disease, which was later listed as a factor contributing to his death.

Hackman's kids haven't spoken out about the whole inheritance thing, but they did say in a statement, "He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."