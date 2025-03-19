Gene Hackman's passing at 95, along with his wife Betsy Arakawa's death at 65, has raised many questions about who will inherit the couple's estate, valued at $80 million.

Since both of their deaths occurred in February, legal experts are examining the complexities of their wills to determine the fate of their wealth. A key factor is a legal mechanism known as a "pour-over will," which significantly influences how their estate is handled.

According to trust and family law attorney David A. Esquibias, who spoke with PEOPLE, the Hackmans' pour-over wills are central to understanding the inheritance process.

"It's very common that [Betsy's] pour-over will leaves everything to a trust," Esquibias explained. Both Hackman and Arakawa left everything to the Gene Hackman Living Trust.

The will stipulates that whatever they had at the time of death would be poured into the trust, but the order of death plays a pivotal role in who inherits the estate.

Since Arakawa passed first, her assets went into the Hackman Living Trust. Hackman, who survived her, theoretically inherited her assets into the same trust.

However, the final distribution of the estate remains unclear as the specifics of the trust's beneficiaries have not been publicly disclosed.

Gene Hackman's Children Hire Legal Help Amid Estate Uncertainty

Gene Hackman's three adult children—Christopher, 65, Elizabeth, 62, and Leslie, 58—are potential beneficiaries.

However, there is no official confirmation that they are included in the trust. Esquibias emphasized that the Hackman children's involvement in the estate remains unknown, noting that "the information about Gene's trust has still not been made public."

Christopher Hackman reportedly consulted trust and estate attorney Andrew M. Katzenstein for legal advice, but the attorney did not comment on the matter.

Esquibias suggests that this is likely a routine step to ensure proper legal guidance during the process.

With Arakawa's passing, the estate will be handled by Julia L. Peters, chief counsel at Avalon Trust Co., who has been named the personal representative for both Gene and Betsy's estates, NewsNation said.

Any remaining assets of Betsy's estate will be directed into a charitable trust, following her wishes to benefit the community.

If Hackman's estate is ultimately probated, the legal process will follow the rules of intestate succession. If no other beneficiaries are specified, Hackman's children, as his only living heirs, might inherit his wealth

Hackman's death was caused by heart disease and Alzheimer's, while Arakawa passed from Hantavirus, a rare disease linked to rodent exposure. The couple was found dead in their Santa Fe home after a maintenance worker noticed their absence.