Betsy Hackman, according to the Santa Fe medical examiner who performed an autopsy, suffered from hantavirus, a rare respiratory disease spread by inhaling rodent droppings, and died on February 11.

She died just a week ahead of her husband, who suffered heart failure and Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Child stated, "Mrs. Hackman didn't die on February 11 because she called my clinic on February 12."

She had reached out to him a few weeks earlier to see if he could set up an echocardiogram for her husband, he said.

Although she was not a patient at Cloudberry, one of Dr. Child's patients recommended his clinic to Betsy. On February 12, she made an appointment for herself for an unrelated issue.

However, two days before her scheduled visit, she canceled the appointment, citing her husband's ill health. Dr.

Child added that Betsy called again on the morning of February 12 and spoke to one of the doctors at his clinic, who advised her to come in that afternoon.

An appointment was made, but she ultimately did not show up. "She did not show any symptoms of respiratory distress," he said.

The revelation raises further questions about the circumstances surrounding Betsy Hackman's death.

The 65-year-old was found on the bathroom floor of the couple's Santa Fe home surrounded by pills, while Gene Hackman was discovered in a utility room 20 feet away.

His pacemaker indicated he died on February 18. Investigators believe his Alzheimer's may have prevented him from realizing that his wife had passed away.

In a tragic turn, one of their three dogs, recovering from surgery, also died from starvation and dehydration.

Betsy Hackcman Was Last Seen Shopping

Betsy Hackman was described as a fitness enthusiast and was last seen on Feb. 11, shopping at local stores in Santa Fe.

Medical experts have expressed skepticism regarding the hantavirus diagnosis, noting that respiratory failure typically develops over several days, and it is uncommon for an otherwise healthy 65-year-old to succumb suddenly to the illness.

Dr. Child remarked, "Most patients who have that diagnosis die in hospital. It is surprising that Mrs. Hackman spoke to my office on the phone on February 10 and again on February 12 and didn't appear in respiratory distress."

The circumstances surrounding Betsy Hackman's death have become a focus of speculation, particularly regarding the future of Gene Hackman's estimated $80 million estate, which is reportedly held in a private trust.