Hailey Bieber is reportedly considering legal action against social media users and bloggers who have spread false information about her.

The 28-year-old model has faced years of online hate and rumors, including accusations of being a "bully" and a "stalker." Now, insiders say Hailey is exploring her legal options and may hire an attorney to fight back against the damaging narratives.

According to TMZ, Hailey has recently contacted attorney Lisa Moore, who successfully represented Cardi B in a defamation lawsuit in 2022.

Moore helped Cardi win a $4 million judgment against blogger Tasha K, and Hailey reportedly wants to know if she can pursue similar legal action against those spreading false claims online.

The controversy surrounding Hailey intensified when a TikTok user, Courtney Presto, claimed that Hailey liked a post mocking Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco.

The TikTok video ridiculed Selena and Benny's photoshoot for Interview magazine. However, Hailey's representatives quickly denied these claims, stating, "This never happened. This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."

This is just one of many rumors about Hailey that have circulated online. A seven-part YouTube series accused her of stalking her husband, Justin Bieber, and manipulating him into marrying her.

Hailey has been frustrated by the ongoing negativity and misinformation, especially since becoming a mother.

In August 2024, she and Justin welcomed their first child together, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, which has made Hailey more determined to take action against online hate.

🚨 Hailey Bieber will seek her rights in LEGAL action for the first time, and sue users who are defaming her by trying another hate train, TMZ reports.



— Hailey wants Lisa Moore to explore a legal action, Moore helped Cardi with $4M defamation judgment against blogger Tasha K. pic.twitter.com/OIN0dstKxV — Hailey Bieber Facts (@haileysfacts) March 19, 2025

Hailey Bieber Ready to Take Legal Action Over False Accusations

The tension between Hailey and Selena has been a source of constant online speculation. Many social media users have pitted the two women against each other ever since Justin and Selena's on-again, off-again relationship ended in 2018, shortly before Justin and Hailey began dating.

Both Hailey and Selena have publicly spoken out against the bullying. Selena has urged fans to stop trolling Hailey and use "kind words" online, TheTab reported.

Selena also expressed her support for Hailey in a recent Instagram post, where she shared how Hailey had reached out to her about the ongoing hate and death threats she had been receiving.

Hailey thanked Selena for speaking up and added that both women had been discussing how to move past the narrative that continues to follow them.

While Hailey has previously chosen to ignore the hate, sources say she now feels differently, especially as a mother. She is no longer willing to tolerate the false accusations and is ready to take legal steps to protect her reputation.

Hailey's legal team is reportedly investigating possible defamation claims, as false stories and rumors have the potential to harm her career long-term. If Hailey is successful in her legal battle, those responsible for spreading misinformation could face significant financial penalties.