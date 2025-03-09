Hailey Bieber is facing backlash after allegedly liking a TikTok video that mocked Selena Gomez, the ex-girlfriend of her husband Justin Bieber, and Gomez's fiancé, Benny Blanco.

The controversy started after a TikTok user, Courtney Presto, claimed that Hailey "liked" her Feb. 14 video criticizing Gomez and Blanco's Interview magazine photoshoot. The TikTok user particularly mocked a shot of the "Only Murders in the Building" actress's feet resting on the cheeks of her fiancé.

"The beef is alive and well," Presto said in the video. "I feel like this is definitive proof that, when Hailey Bieber is like, 'Oh, it's all love. It's all good, we have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,' she's lying."

In response to Presto's claim, a representative for Bieber said the model never liked the TikTok video and claimed the content creator's allegation was "fabricated" and that she was just capitalizing "off of an old, tired narrative."

This is not the first time that rumors of a feud between Gomez and Bieber have surfaced. In March 2023, fans accused Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner of mocking Gomez's eyebrows, which led to the actress speaking out against the hate that Hailey was receiving. Gomez said Bieber had reached out to her to let her know that she received death threats and that she does not condone "hate or bullying."

In an interview on Bloomberg's The Circuit in 2023, Bieber said the allegations were an effort to pit two women against each other.

It is worth noting that Bieber has publicly supported Gomez and Blanco's relationship. In December 2024, she liked the actress's post where she announced her engagement to the music producer.

Justin dated Gomez from 2010 to 2018. Their relationship was on-again, off-again, and during one of the breaks, Justin engaged in a casual romance with Hailey, which ended around August 2016. However, Justin rekindled his romance with the model following his split with Gomez in March 2018, with the pair becoming engaged in July and getting married in September of the same year.