Diddy Defenders: 9 Celebrities That Shockingly Stand By Disgraced Mogul Amid Controversy
Some celebrities have been coming to the defense of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs as he waits to face federal trial on allegations of abuse and human trafficking.
Despite widespread condemnation, notable figures such as Kanye West, Ma$e, and Boosie Badazz have publicly defended Diddy.
Here's a closer look at artists who have come forward to show their support for Diddy:
Kanye West
Kanye West has shown unwavering support for Diddy, declaring on social media, "PUFF WE LOVE YOU," and publicly urging for his release. His recent track featuring Diddy has also stirred attention.
Ma$e
During a recent episode of his podcast, Ma$e expressed his intention to check on Diddy, stating, "If my name was on the [visitation] list, I'd go visit Puff."
He clarified that visiting does not equate to condoning the allegations against him.
Boosie Badazz
Boosie Badazz came to Diddy's defense following his arrest, arguing that many entertainers engage in similar behaviors without facing such severe consequences.
"He ain't kill nobody," Boosie tweeted. "People who kill people still get bonds sometimes."
Amber Rose
Amber Rose, appearing on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, shared her experiences at Diddy's parties, noting she had never witnessed any misconduct. "Just because I didn't see anything doesn't mean it didn't happen," Rose said.
She acknowledged Diddy's past abusive behavior towards Cassie but remained skeptical of the recent accusations.
Ja Rule
During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ja Rule expressed his support for Diddy and recognized the challenges faced by Black men in the industry.
While he expressed concern for the alleged victims, he wished Diddy was doing the best he could under the circumstances.
Tyrese
Tyrese took to Instagram to send Diddy a sympathetic message amidst the current scandal.
In a now-deleted post, he reminisced about the good times they've shared and offered prayers for Diddy, stating, "I love this brother he's been nothing but kind and generous towards me."
Slim Thug
Slim Thug has been vocal in his defense of Diddy, criticizing those who seem to revel in his downfall. He remarked on Instagram that it's disheartening to see others wishing failure upon a Black man who has achieved significant success
E. Ness
Former Bad Boy Entertainment artist E. Ness has called the allegations against Diddy a "smear campaign."
He expressed disbelief regarding Diddy's guilt and criticized attempts to tarnish his reputation through personal attacks.
Uncle Luke
Uncle Luke" Campbell recently implied a conspiracy theory connecting Diddy's legal woes to previous feuds with the liquor company Diageo. In a segment on Instagram Liv, he revealed that he was surprisedDiddy was not more defended during this turbulent time for the entertainment icon.
Diddy is still in jail with no new trial set until May 12.