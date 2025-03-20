Some celebrities have been coming to the defense of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs as he waits to face federal trial on allegations of abuse and human trafficking.

Despite widespread condemnation, notable figures such as Kanye West, Ma$e, and Boosie Badazz have publicly defended Diddy.

Here's a closer look at artists who have come forward to show their support for Diddy:

Kanye West

Kanye West has shown unwavering support for Diddy, declaring on social media, "PUFF WE LOVE YOU," and publicly urging for his release. His recent track featuring Diddy has also stirred attention.

TMZ is reporting that Diddy was at Rolling Loud watching Kanye perform and wanted to have a face to face convo backstage but Kanye completely avoided him #DiddyDidIt pic.twitter.com/rhyPWSY662 — Ayesha Khan. (@KhayamTV) March 28, 2024

Ma$e

During a recent episode of his podcast, Ma$e expressed his intention to check on Diddy, stating, "If my name was on the [visitation] list, I'd go visit Puff."

He clarified that visiting does not equate to condoning the allegations against him.

Mase sends a message to Diddy "Give the artist back their $$$. So they can take care of their families". pic.twitter.com/k0D7aqGTmr — DatPiff (@DatPiff) January 31, 2020

Boosie Badazz

Boosie Badazz came to Diddy's defense following his arrest, arguing that many entertainers engage in similar behaviors without facing such severe consequences.

"He ain't kill nobody," Boosie tweeted. "People who kill people still get bonds sometimes."

VIDEO: Rapper Boosie BadAzz is questioning why the friends who frequented Diddy's gatherings aren't coming to his defense. #diddy pic.twitter.com/RIN0Ijp6OB — Prince Carlton 🇺🇸 (@_PrinceCarlton_) March 29, 2024

Amber Rose

Amber Rose, appearing on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, shared her experiences at Diddy's parties, noting she had never witnessed any misconduct. "Just because I didn't see anything doesn't mean it didn't happen," Rose said.

She acknowledged Diddy's past abusive behavior towards Cassie but remained skeptical of the recent accusations.

Ja Rule

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ja Rule expressed his support for Diddy and recognized the challenges faced by Black men in the industry.

While he expressed concern for the alleged victims, he wished Diddy was doing the best he could under the circumstances.

"It's another black man in this industry going through some unfortunate circumstances... I wish him luck."



Rapper Ja Rule talks to Piers Morgan about the Diddy allegations and more - watch in full: https://t.co/ZUlZrg4Uqr@jarule | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/hVC1MaMRWt — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 6, 2024

Tyrese

Tyrese took to Instagram to send Diddy a sympathetic message amidst the current scandal.

In a now-deleted post, he reminisced about the good times they've shared and offered prayers for Diddy, stating, "I love this brother he's been nothing but kind and generous towards me."

Tyrese:

Reflections on Diddy Parties and Music Mogul Legacies pic.twitter.com/09bjhCwciW — Father Nature🌍 (@NaturezWonderz) September 28, 2024

Slim Thug

Slim Thug has been vocal in his defense of Diddy, criticizing those who seem to revel in his downfall. He remarked on Instagram that it's disheartening to see others wishing failure upon a Black man who has achieved significant success

SAY WHAT NOW? 👀| Rapper Slim Thug has an... interesting opinion on Cassie finally coming forward with abuse allegations against Diddy:



"Speak on it in the moment or it's null and void." pic.twitter.com/IxudhCyWgw — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) November 19, 2023

E. Ness

Former Bad Boy Entertainment artist E. Ness has called the allegations against Diddy a "smear campaign."

He expressed disbelief regarding Diddy's guilt and criticized attempts to tarnish his reputation through personal attacks.

E. Ness from Diddy's show 'Making the Band' says a person must be selected before they can gain access to Diddy's private parties and reveals that individuals must meet specific criteria, including fitting a certain description, body type, mannerisms, appearance, and mentality.... pic.twitter.com/TRuhcasYgd — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 28, 2024

Uncle Luke

Uncle Luke" Campbell recently implied a conspiracy theory connecting Diddy's legal woes to previous feuds with the liquor company Diageo. In a segment on Instagram Liv, he revealed that he was surprisedDiddy was not more defended during this turbulent time for the entertainment icon.

Uncle Luke says, "Don't bite the hand that feeds you," and suggests that Diddy suing the multi-billion dollar liquor company Diageo is why he's being targeted by the feds for sex trafficking. pic.twitter.com/HCTKIq0fYQ — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 27, 2024

Diddy is still in jail with no new trial set until May 12.