Tech billionaire Elon Musk is facing allegations of withdrawing financial support for his infant son as part of a legal battle with conservative influencer and author Ashley St. Clair. The dispute, now playing out in a New York court, has drawn significant public attention.

According to St. Clair's legal team, Musk unilaterally reduced financial assistance for their child after she sought sole legal custody.

"Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally," her attorneys told People on Thursday.

They further claimed Musk ignored St. Clair's private attempts to resolve the matter without court intervention.

The legal dispute escalated when St. Clair filed for sole custody of their son, identified in court documents as RSC, in February 2025.

In her filing, she alleged that Musk had been largely absent from their child's life, stating that he had only seen the baby three times, with his last visit occurring in November 2024. She emphasized that she had been solely responsible for the child's care, including medical appointments and daily needs.

Ashley St. Clair Fights Back Against Musk's Gag Order Attempt

Following the custody petition, Musk reportedly sought an emergency gag order to prevent St. Clair from speaking publicly about their legal battle.

However, a judge denied the emergency request, though the matter remains under consideration.

According to PageSix, St. Clair's attorneys condemned the attempt, saying, "Ashley is vigorously opposing this application in order to preserve her right to speak out."

They also pointed out the irony of Musk, who promotes free speech, trying to silence the mother of his child.

Despite these ongoing legal issues, Musk has yet to acknowledge the child or their relationship publicly. In February, St. Clair announced the birth of their son on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she posted, adding that she initially kept the news private to protect her child's safety and well-being.

As part of her lawsuit, St. Clair has requested that the court require Musk to undergo DNA testing to confirm paternity officially. She also submitted text messages purportedly from Musk as evidence of their relationship. One of these messages allegedly read, "I want to knock you up again."

Musk, the father of 13 other children, has not responded publicly to the accusations. His attorneys have yet to make a statement regarding the case, and it remains unclear whether he will comply with St. Clair's requests for child support and legal acknowledgment of their son.