Renowned Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried has opened up about her decision to pass on the role of Gamora in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Speaking on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast on March 20, she admitted she initially saw the 2014 film as a risky move for her career.

"Being a part of the first Marvel movie that bombs ain't good for your career," Seyfried said. She explained that she doubted the film's success because of its unusual characters, US Magazine said.

"I thought that because this was about a talking tree and a talking raccoon that it was gonna be Marvel's first bomb and that Chris Pratt and I would never work again. I was wrong."

Amanda Seyfried spoke highly of director James Gunn, describing him as a talented and creative filmmaker capable of making anything successful.

While she admired his work, she ultimately turned down the role because she felt it was too risky, given her concerns about her career at the time.

Seyfried Reveals Fear of Green Makeup Led to Gamora Role Rejection

Another primary reason Seyfried declined the role was the demanding makeup process required to transform into the green-skinned Gamora. "

I was really scared of the idea of being stuck and painted a different color," she said, referencing the long hours actors in the X-Men franchise had to endure in the makeup chair.

Additionally, Seyfried wasn't keen on relocating to London for an extended period. "I didn't want to live in London for six months out of the year," she shared.

According to The International News, she chose to star in "A Million Ways to Die in the West," a comedy directed by Seth MacFarlane, because she felt it was a better opportunity for her at the time.

Reflecting on her choice, Seyfried remains confident that she made the right decision. She explained that working with green screen technology was not something she particularly enjoyed, and she has no regrets about turning down the role.

Seyfried emphasized that her decision was the best one for her at the time and continues to feel right even now.

Zoe Saldaña ultimately played Gamora, bringing the character to life in multiple Marvel films. The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, along with "Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame," grossed over $2 billion worldwide.

Although Seyfried chose not to take the role, she believes everything turned out as it should. She expressed happiness for the cast, including Zoe and Chris, acknowledging that the film was an excellent fit for them. Additionally, she appreciated the fact that she trusted her instincts when making her decision.