Amanda Seyfried has fans saying mamma mia with her latest musical cover.

The superstar actress appeared Tuesday on the Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' to promote her new Peacock show 'Long Bright River.' While she was on the show, Seyfried flexed her musical talents by covering Joni Mitchell's 'California.'

Seyfried broke out the dulcimer, an instrument she learned to play while the world was locked down during the pandemic, and operated it with ease as her voice was breezy floating over the instrumental.

"Sitting in a park in Paris, France / Reading the news and it sure looks bad / They won't give peace a chance / That was just a dream some of us had / Still a lot of lands to see / But I wouldn't wanna stay here / It's too old and cold and settled in its ways here," she sings on the track.

After her performance, the audience and host were left baffled at the musical talent exhibited before them.

"What are you talking about" Fallon exclaimed.

Amanda Seyfried performs a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “California” on The Tonight Show. pic.twitter.com/L5uIc89Y0f — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 5, 2025

Similarly, those online have given praise to Seyfried's performance and demanded that she release a folk album as a result of the performance.

"Her voice fits joni's vibe so well. lowkey need a whole folk album from her now," one person commented.

her voice fits joni’s vibe so well. lowkey need a whole folk album from her now. — Hirak_Pixel (@Hirak_Pixel) March 5, 2025

"Her voice was made for this. feels like a whole new take on a classic," another added.

her voice was made for this. feels like a whole new take on a classic. — Capt. Luffy (@CaptLuffy__) March 5, 2025

"Can we get a full studio recorded version of this cover please!" someone else shared.

can we get a full studio recorded version of this cover please! https://t.co/ibGt7ZzDBi — rosemary (@aurorasglinda) March 5, 2025

Seyfried has showcased her musical talents in several films, most notably in the 'Mamma Mia!' franchise. In the 2008 musical 'Mamma Mia!' and its 2018 sequel 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,' she portrayed Sophie Sheridan, delivering heartfelt renditions of ABBA classics like "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" and "Lay All Your Love on Me." Seyfried also demonstrated her vocal abilities in 'Les Misérables', where she played Cosette and performed delicate, soaring melodies in songs like In "My Life and A Heart Full of Love."

Mitchell's 'Blue,' released in 1971, is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time. A deeply personal and introspective work. The album has influenced countless artists and remains a landmark in singer-songwriter history.