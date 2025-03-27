Joe Gatto, former star of "Impractical Jokers," has canceled his comedy tour following allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

The 48-year-old comedian announced that he is voluntarily entering an in-patient facility for treatment, though he did not specify the type of care he would receive.

A source confirmed that all scheduled dates for Gatto's "Let's Get Into It" comedy tour have been canceled. The tour, which began in February 2024, had shows remaining in several major cities, including Phoenix, Las Vegas, and St. Louis.

In a statement, Gatto expressed gratitude to his supporters but acknowledged his need for personal reflection, People said.

"Having taken some time to reflect, I've decided to voluntarily enter an in-patient program to continue working on myself. I just want to thank my friends, fans, and especially my family for all of their support — never more so than over the last few days," he said.

The allegations against Gatto surfaced on social media. He shared an email from Rock Jacobs, founder of Rebel Entertainment, stating that while Jacobs had not thoroughly investigated the allegations, initial online searches reflected poorly on the situation.

Jacobs explained that their investor, who prioritizes family values, did not want to be linked to any controversy. As a result, Jacobs formally terminated their agreement.

After the performance, she alleged that she went to his hotel room, where the assault occurred. She provided photos of herself with Gatto and screenshots of messages, including directions to a hotel room. She also shared an image of a large bruise, which she claimed he left "with his teeth."

Former ‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Joe Gatto Cancels Tour, Enters Inpatient Treatment Following Sexual Assault Allegationshttps://t.co/gwafNeURT7https://t.co/gwafNeURT7 — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) March 26, 2025

Joe Gatto Denies Assault Allegations but Admits to "Poor Judgment"

According to USA Today, Gatto denied the assault allegations but admitted to making poor choices. "I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most," he said in a statement.

"But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn't assault anyone."

Following the initial accusation, a second woman came forward. A former employee of Gatto claimed that he engaged in inappropriate behavior, including unwanted physical contact and frequent personal inquiries about her sex life.

The woman, who first met Gatto at one of his shows when she was 15, said that once she turned 18, his behavior shifted to being flirtatious and uncomfortable.

She alleged that Gatto would sometimes grab her inappropriately, ask for back massages, and even invite her to his room.

She also claimed he would get jealous when she posted pictures with her boyfriend and that rejecting his advances led to cold treatment at work.

Gatto was a key figure in "Impractical Jokers" for nine seasons before leaving in 2021. At the time, he cited personal issues, particularly his separation from his wife, Bessy, as the reason for his departure.