Rap mogul Jay-Z has filed a defamation lawsuit against a woman who previously accused him of sexual assault.

The legal action, filed on March 3 in the Southern District of Alabama, targets an anonymous accuser known as Jane Doe and her attorneys, Tony Buzbee and David Fortney. In his filing, Jay-Z asserted that Doe has admitted to his representatives that her story was "false and malicious." The rapper's lawsuit contends that Doe and her lawyers pushed the lawsuit despite knowing that the allegations were not true.

"[They were] soullessly motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency," the rapper alleged, per Business Insider.

The lawsuit comes after Doe withdrew her initial claim last month, which alleged that Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs had raped her when she was 13 years old at a party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. However, there were inconsistencies in her allegations. For instance, Jane Doe also claimed she called her father after the alleged assault. However, her father later contradicted the claim during an interview with NBC News, adding that he does not recall making the five-hour drive from Rochester to pick her up.

Jane Doe also claimed she met musician Benji Madden at the after-party. A representative for Madden later denied the claim, noting that Benji was on tour at the time and did not attend the 2000 VMAs.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, vehemently denied these allegations and claimed they were fabricated for financial gain. The rapper cites inconsistencies reported by NBC News in the new lawsuit.

Jay-Z is now seeking a jury trial and an unspecified amount in damages. It was noted that Roc Nation, the rapper's company, has lost approximately $20 million annually in business contracts following the allegations, per BBC News.