Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is reportedly finding himself ever more isolated from his family as he adapts to life in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two small children.

As per The Mirror, the prince has not only been distanced from his father, King Charles III, but also from other members of the royal family, including his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Harry found out his father had been hospitalized from cancer treatment side effects at the same time as everyone else. This revelation has highlighted the challenges of living 5,000 miles away from his family.

According to sources close to the prince who spoke with the outlet, Harry had only a brief half-hour visit with his father after returning to the UK last year for the king's initial cancer diagnosis.

"It's not a great look," a source told The Sun, referring to Harry's evolving role within the royal family. "First he was a spare to William, now he's increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan."

Reports suggest that Harry has barely spoken to his family in years. He reportedly spends most of his time in the couple's Montecito mansion and feels a growing sense of loneliness.

A close friend mentioned that Harry misses his family but feels cut off, stating, "No one is speaking to him anymore."

Prince Harry's Condition For UK Return

Despite this isolation, Harry has made it clear that he will not return to the UK with Meghan and their children unless he can secure 24-hour armed security, which was removed when he stepped back from royal duties.

Harry and Eugenie's relationship has also reportedly soured in recent years. They were previously said to be close, but their friendship is said to have soured after Eugenie posed with Piers Morgan, who is a notoriously vocal critic of Harry and Meghan.

Sources indicate that this incident caused tension, leading to a cooling of their previously supportive relationship.

The rift between Harry and his brother, Prince William, remains evident as well. At a recent funeral service for their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, guests reported palpable tension between the brothers, who left without exchanging any words.

In February, shortly after visiting his father, Harry expressed gratitude for the opportunity to see him during a challenging time.

"Any illness brings families together," he remarked. However, it seems that distance and ongoing family tensions continue to pose significant hurdles for the Duke of Sussex as he seeks to reconnect with his roots.