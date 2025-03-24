Netflix has reportedly pitched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a documentary project about the life and death of Princess Diana.

Timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in 2027, the proposal may prove to be instrumental in sealing the Sussex's fate with the streaming giant, insiders alleged to Radar Online.

Prince Harry is said to lead the docuseries and would be co-executive producer and host.

However, according to an insider, the idea would be to see Harry speaking about his memories of his mother and exploring her legacy as a cultural and social icon.

The deal for which the couple signed with Netflix in 2020 is set to expire in the next few months and is worth $99.5 million.

However, the streaming platform still hopes to partner with the duo. According to royal insiders, if the Diana doc is aired, it will pave the way for a new deal.

Negotiations are taking place about the new series, but a lasting agreement has yet to be reached.

The source, who is well acquainted with the negotiations, told The Express, "Harry might even see it as a stepping stone to building bridges with William and the rest of his family."

The possible deal comes hot on the heels of Meghan's recently released Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," a lifestyle and cooking show released this spring. The series picked up a mixed bag of reviews yet proved a success for the streamer, debuting in the top 10 of both the US and UK Netflix, breaking the top 10 of both, reaching sixth place.

When she and her husband, Prince Harry, landed a $100 million deal with Netflix, neither had earned a dollar in Hollywood.

Royal Expert Weighs in on Sussexes' Netflix Goal

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has told the Sussexes that it is crucial they sign a new deal with Netflix. Of the couple Fitzwilliams said to GB News, "They have to get Netflix and have to keep them on board."

He added, "I think they will get something from Netflix in the future. The head of content at Netflix appeared to be appreciating their efforts in statements, so that does imply that something is going to continue."

"I would be amazed if it was anything like what they planned when they first signed. Whatever contract comes up, it appears there's going to be some sort of continuation."

But Fitzwilliams sounded a note of caution, "Certainly, for the Sussexes, it is far from encouraging." he concluded.