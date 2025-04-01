Sabrina Carpenter has sparked speculation about her past relationship with Barry Keoghan after reposting TikTok videos that some fans believe contain subtle digs at the actor.

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old singer reshared a fan's video lip-syncing to her song "Busy Woman."

The video's caption read, "When I had to convince myself he was attractive, but he ended up breaking up with ME."

Carpenter's decision to repost this particular clip quickly caught fans' attention, fueling rumors that it was a reference to her ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

According to TMZ, another repost further fueled speculation. The second TikTok featured another fan miming the lyrics to "Busy Woman," this time with the caption, "Busy woman until men learn how to act."

While Carpenter often shares fan videos using her music, these specific captions had followers wondering if she was subtly shading Keoghan.

Sabrina and Barry dated for about a year before reports of their split surfaced in December 2023. At the time, sources claimed the breakup was due to their busy schedules, but rumors of Keoghan's alleged infidelity quickly spread online.

Fans all saying the same thing about Sabrina Carpenter's sly dig about unattractive men https://t.co/FYsde2UCtd — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 31, 2025

Barry Keoghan Breaks Silence on Sabrina Carpenter Split and Online Backlash

Influencer Breckie Hill was even forced to deny claims that she had been involved with the "Saltburn" actor, as speculation over Keoghan's role in the breakup intensified. The online backlash against him grew so strong that he deactivated his Instagram account.

Earlier this month, Carpenter appeared to make another reference to Keoghan during a concert in Dublin, his hometown. While performing her song "Please, Please, Please," which features Keoghan in its music video, Carpenter told the crowd, "My goodness, these Irish boys are hard work."

Fans interpreted this as a veiled remark about her ex, especially given the song's lyrics, which include, "I beg you, don't embarrass me."

Keoghan later addressed the controversy, breaking his silence on social media. He posted a lengthy statement on X (formerly Twitter), condemning the "lies, hatred, and disgusting commentary" directed at him, DailyMail said.

He also defended himself against online criticism regarding his appearance, upbringing, and role as a father, stating, "I can only sit and take so much."

Despite the drama, both Carpenter and Keoghan have remained focused on their careers. Carpenter is currently on her "Short n' Sweet" tour across Europe, following a show-stopping performance at the BRIT Awards.

Meanwhile, Keoghan continues to prioritize his acting projects and fatherhood, emphasizing that he wants to set an example for his two-year-old son, Brando.