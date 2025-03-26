Sabrina Carpenter is known for her provocative stage acts, but it is now alleged that her team feels concerned about the sexy choreography, adding that it may lead her to lose out on future endorsements.

Sources close to the 25-year-old singer reveal that while they appreciate Carpenter's artistic growth, they fear her current direction may alienate some fans and sponsors as well as damage her future endorsement deals.

"The general consensus is she's gone way too far. The repercussions of her actions could cost her a fortune," an insider told DailyMail.com. "Her team wants to have a mini crisis intervention and is deciding how to approach this. If she doesn't go back to her roots and who she is as an artist, she can wave goodbye to longevity."

The former Disney star's "Short n' Sweet Tour," which began in 2024, has been marked by mature themes and suggestive choreography that have drawn both praise and criticism.

Particularly contentious is Carpenter's performance of her song "Juno," during which she enacts bedroom positions and asks the audience, "Have you ever tried this one?" This act, along with her revealing costumes and explicit lyrics, has led to hundreds of complaints to media watchdogs in various countries.

The controversy reached a peak following Carpenter's performance at the 2025 BRIT Awards on March 2. Her rendition of "Espresso" and "Bed Chem" was labeled "raunchy" by some viewers, resulting in threats of formal complaints to Ofcom, the UK's media regulatory body.

Despite these concerns, Carpenter's career continues to soar. She recently won five awards at the 2025 BRIT Awards, including the prestigious Global Success Award. Her "Short n' Sweet Tour" has been extended due to overwhelming demand, with additional North American arena dates announced for fall 2025.