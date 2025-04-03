Val Kilmer, the acclaimed actor known for iconic roles in Top Gun and Batman Forever, was already confined to his bed for years prior to his death on April 1 at the age of 65.

Diagnosed in 2015, Kilmer underwent extensive treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and a tracheotomy. While these interventions brought his cancer into remission by 2021, they left lasting effects on his body. His voice was permanently altered, and he required a tracheostomy tube to breathe. Over time, the toll of these treatments left him bedridden for years, TMZ reported, citing unnamed sources.

"While he was cancer-free, we're told his body simply couldn't keep fighting at the end and, his body eventually shut down," the sources said.

It was also noted that his health worsened significantly in the week before his death, prompting his loved ones to gather at his bedside.

Read more: Val Kilmer Was Expected on Red Carpet When News of His Death Broke

Kilmer's career took off when he played Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in "Top Gun (1996)." He later reprised this role in 2022 in Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick." That said, one of his most critically acclaimed performances came in Oliver Stone's The Doors (1991), where he portrayed Jim Morrison, the enigmatic lead singer of the legendary rock band. Kilmer's dedication to the role included singing most of Morrison's parts himself.

Other notable works include "Batman Forever (1995)," where he played Burce Wayne/Batman; Heat (1995), where he starred alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro; and The Saint (1997).

Outside of his shows, Kilmer was last seen in public in 2019 when he attended the Thespians Go Hollywood Gala with his daughter, Mercedes.

The actor died of pneumonia on Tuesday. His history of throat cancer may have been a contributing factor, per Business Insider. Kilmer is survived by his two children, who are currently working on his funeral arrangements.