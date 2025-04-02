Val Kilmer's death came as a devastating surprise — especially to the organizers of the Beverly Hills Film Festival, who had just finalized plans for his attendance.

On Wednesday morning, Nino Simone, the founder and president of the festival, expressed his disbelief. He revealed that Kilmer had confirmed over the weekend that he would be attending the Tuesday night premiere of 'American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective' to support his longtime friend.

According to Simone, Kilmer was genuinely excited to make the appearance. When 7:30 PM arrived and Kilmer had not shown up to walk the red carpet, staff members began trying to contact his driver to find out what was happening.

Simone explained that, in an astonishing twist of timing, the news of Kilmer's passing broke right at that moment. "It was unbelievable and heartbreaking," he said, describing the shock and sadness that swept through the team.

Tributes from across the entertainment industry quickly followed once Kilmer's daughter, Mercedes, confirmed that her father died Tuesday in Los Angeles. The cause was complications from pneumonia.

Kilmer's health had been a concern for several years. In 2014, he was diagnosed with throat cancer, a battle that required multiple treatments and surgeries.

In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kilmer reflected on the toll it had taken. "It's taken its toll," he said. He explained that after a procedure on his trachea, he was left with shortness of breath and a rough, altered voice.

Despite those physical challenges, Kilmer had remained active and eager to support fellow artists. His planned appearance at the festival wasn't just another event — it was a gesture of friendship and resilience, one that will now be remembered as part of his legacy.