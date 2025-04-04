Comedian and actor Russell Brand must return to the United Kingdom in just four weeks to appear before a court to face new rape charges.

On April 4, Brand was charged with one count of rape, one count of oral rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault by Metropolitan Police, according to Deadline.

The allegations against Brand stem from alleged incidents between the years 1999 and 2005. Brand is accused of raping a woman in the Bournemouth area in 1999. He is also accused of allegedly orally raping a woman and sexually assaulting her in Westminster in 2004. A separate woman accused Brand of allegedly sexually assaulting in the same area between 2004 and 2005. Brand is also facing allegations of indecently assaulting a woman in Westminster in 2001.

Police issued a lengthy statement about the investigation, revealing that their criminal probe into Brand came after allegations made in a Channel 4 documentary that aired in 2023.

"We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offenses including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault," the police shared in a statement, according to Yahoo.

According to the Daily Mail, Brand lives in Santa Rosa Beach in Florida. Because of this, he is now due back in Westminster Magistrates' Court for a hearing in England in 4 weeks on May 2, 2025.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings," the police added in their statement.

Police have also asked anyone with any information in the cases to reach out to law enforcement.