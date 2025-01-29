Russell Brand went live to react to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing and he held nothing back — including his impersonation of Bernie Sanders.

Kennedy, often referred to as RFK Jr. for short, is President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. His first confirmation hearing was on Wednesday, January 29, before he appears before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Thursday, January 30. Both committees have to consider the 71-year-old's nomination before the Senate votes.

Brand -- who converted to Christianity in 2024 -- has been a vocal supporter of Trump and even made an appearance at his inauguration.

In a clip from his livestream shared to his official X account, Sanders can be heard saying in the background: "And for working class people in this country, they are living six, seven years shorter lives than the top 1%. We got a problem."

How's my Bernie Sanders impression? 🤣

"Got a problem..." Brand began, clearly mocking Sanders. "...we're going to have to solve it!"

He shared the post to his 11 million followers with the caption: "How's my Bernie Sanders impression?" with one laughing face emoji.

After a brief break, Brand returned to the timeline with more thoughts and impressions.

"I stepped away for 5 seconds and we're talking about onesies now? 🤣," he captioned a post. He said in jest: "What about onesies, and is it okay for me to wear one? To lay around, in a onesie... enjoying life!"

"STOP SELLING THE ONESIES' GEORGIE!" the 49-year-old said.

I stepped away for 5 seconds and we're talking about onesies now? 🤣

"This LOOKS like @RobertKennedyJr, Confirmation But it SOUNDS like Curb Your Enthusiasm," Brand tweeted.

This LOOKS like @RobertKennedyJr Confirmation



But it SOUNDS like Curb Your Enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/1zwW1AwVB2 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) January 29, 2025

RFK Jr., who was a former White House hopeful who ran as an Independent before suspending his campaign in August 2024, has faced intense backlash over his controversial views on Covid-19, vaccines, and abortion rights. RFK Jr. has since supported Trump in his bid for presidency, even focusing on making "America healthy again" to address American's chronic health issues.

"News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry," Kennedy said during the hearing. An unidentified person yelled out "You are!" before being escorted out of the chamber.

"I am neither. I am pro-safety," Kennedy continued. "I worked for years to raise awareness about the mercury and toxic chemicals in fish, but that didn't make me anti-fish. All of my kids are vaccinated, and I believe vaccines have a critical role in health care."

"I support the measles vaccine. I support the polio vaccine," the father of seven declared. "I will do nothing as HHS Secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking anything."