Russell Brand has issued a response to rape charges levied against him across the pond.

Brand posted a video to his X account where he offered his response the charges brought against him in London. In the video, he slams British law enforcement.

Brand has been charged with oral rape, rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault by Metropolitan Police. The allegations stem from incidents between the years of 1999 and 2005. He is now due in court on May 2, four weeks from today.

"We are very fortunate to live in a time where there is so little trust in the British government. We are fortunate that this is happening at a time when we know that the law has kind of become a kind of weapon to be used against people, institutions and sometimes entire nations that will not accept and tolerate levels of corruption that are unprecedented," Brand began.

Brand then turned his attention to his followers asking them how they think the law enforcement in the United Kingdom handled other high profile cases such as the Southport stabbings.

Brand once again changed subjects, this time taking responsibility for past actions.

"When I was younger, I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile," he shared.

Brand went on to deny the allegations against him.

"But what I never was, was a rapist," Brand . I pray that you can see that."

Brand ended his message by thanking his fans for the support before noting that he will have the opportunity to defend himself against his charges in court.

