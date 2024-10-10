Actor and comedian Russell Brand stated that he had found God in the middle of Hurricane Milton in a video posted to social media that he filmed in Miami, a city not in the direct path of the storm.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) captioned "From the edge of the hurricane. Finding God in the storm,", Brand can be seen walking the streets of Miami, Florida, preaching about the storm and the religious connotations he derived from Milton's arrival.

"In the middle of this crazy storm in Florida, thankfully in Miami, and I pray for those of you that are more directly affected," Brand begins the video.

"Like animals, I think we can feel something unusual is happening and pray for the people in Tampa, Sarasota and all those that are affected elsewhere directly by this.

"The storm, I suppose, is a demonstration of the almighty power that is beyond our control. As a metaphor, it helps me to understand that I must listen and watch Christ, that I must not make moves that are not directed by him and I must keep my eyes on him. As a meteorological condition, it shows me the awesome power of the world," he continues.

Miami is situated 180 miles away from Florida's Sarasota County, which was where Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night.

X users have demonstrated mixed responses to Brand's video. Some have praised him for his faith and spirituality, sharing their own experiences with religion in the wake of the storm.

"We are in Tampa. I so wanted the Lord to disintegrate this storm but I'm trusting in His goodness," wrote one user.

"That's a powerful perspective. It's often in the toughest moments that we find strength and clarity," added another. "Hope you're finding peace and resilience through the storm."

Some users also praised him for his words.

"Amen brother. You are doing God's work. It's frankly incredible. Pax," wrote one user

However, many users took the opportunity to point out the hypocrisy in Brand's statements. In 2023, Brand was questioned by the Metropolitan Police after UK's Channel 4 launched an investigation into allegations of rape and abuse levied against him by four women. Brand, who has vehemently denied the accusations, was baptized by Bear Gryllys in April, after which he rebranded as a born-again Christian.

"Please refrain from more sexual abuse while on your path to winning an Oscar for your role as a Christian," replied one user.

"Gonna pray for the people you sexually assaulted or nah?" questioned another user.