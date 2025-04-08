Aimee Lou Wood, the star of "The White Lotus," is standing firm against the idea of using Botox — and she has a very specific reason: it could affect her acting.

Speaking on the "Run-ThroughwithVogue" podcast, the 31-year-old actress explained how her expressive face plays a key role in her performances and why freezing it with cosmetic procedures simply isn't an option, PageSix said.

"I'm very anti-Botox," Wood said during the April 3 episode. "People can do whatever they want, but for me, a lot of my career relies on these facial expressions, so I can't start freezing my face. It needs to move."

Wood recounted a recent elevator conversation with two women who had used Botox. She said they agreed it was obvious she hadn't had any work done — and that was something she took as a compliment.

Her moving eyebrows and animated expressions, she explained, are part of what makes her performances come to life.

Aimee Lou Wood Says She Can't Fake a Poker Face On Screen

However, Wood admitted her expressiveness can sometimes be too much. "Sometimes I watch things back and I go, 'Jesus, I wasn't aware that I was using my face that much in that moment,'" she said with a laugh, People said.

While many actors strive for a composed, serene presence on screen, Wood explained that this approach doesn't suit her style.

She mentioned that she finds it difficult to maintain a neutral expression, as she never feels like she's able to pull it off, even when trying.

Outside of her acting, Wood's natural beauty — especially her smile — has been making headlines.

Her noticeable front teeth gap sparked praise across social media and articles celebrating her refusal to change her appearance to fit Hollywood standards.

Despite the positive attention, Wood says she's tired of the constant focus on her teeth. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, she shared her frustration: "It's, like, cool, and now I want to stop f---ing talking about it. Can I talk about my character? Why am I talking about my gnashers?"

She went on to reflect on the irony of the situation, noting how something she was once bullied for is now being celebrated.

While she acknowledges the shift in perception, she finds it odd that what once defined her in a negative light is now what people admire.

Despite the praise, it still remains a defining characteristic in her life. For Wood, staying true to herself — in both her looks and her work — remains her top priority.