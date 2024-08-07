Simone Biles has brought Botox's rare and weird side effects back into the spotlight after recently sharing her experience with the cosmetic treatment.

The gymnast revealed in a TikTok video last week that she got a Botox injection in March to celebrate her 27th birthday.

However, Biles said she doesn't plan on getting more injections after Botox caused one of her eyebrows to keep lifting on its own as she was training for the Paris Olympics 2024.

This is just one of the many weird and unwanted Botox side effects users have reported over the years.

Botox injections contain Botulinum toxin, which affects nerves and causes muscle weakening. In the beauty industry, it is typically used to prevent or smooth wrinkles on the face.

However, these shots can also be used to treat migraine, lazy eye, neck spasms, overactive bladder and sweating, among other conditions, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Mayo Clinic and WebMD said that some of Botox's most common possible side effects include redness, bruising, infection and pain at the injection sites.

Some Botox users may also experience a headache, watery or dry eyes and flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills in the first 24 hours.

Other weird side effects of Botox include drooping or swollen eyelids, crooked or drooping eyebrows, a crooked smile and drooling.

"Most side effects of Botulinum toxin are benign, transient, and localized to the injection sites," dermatologist Dr. Zeena Nawas told Business Insider.

But Botox injections can also cause more serious and severe side effects, such as muscle weakness, blurry and double vision, difficulty breathing, trouble talking or swallowing, muscle weakness, loss of bladder control and upset stomach.

Allergic reactions are also possible. These symptoms include difficulty breathing, wheezing, hives, low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and weak, rapid pulse, according to Dr. Nawas.

Patients are advised to see a doctor if they experience these symptoms after getting their shot.