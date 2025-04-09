Actress and singer Diamond White recently opened up about why she turned down an audition for HBO's popular and often controversial teen drama, best known for starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi.

Speaking on The Daily Mail Bag, White, 26, explained that she was asked to audition for a role that might involve nudity and pole dancing. After thinking it over, she decided to decline politely.

"Do I look like I can be on a pole? I can't lift up my body weight," White joked during her interview.

She shared that while she might be open to doing a tasteful nude scene in the future, now just isn't the right time for her. "I don't want them to Sydney Sweeney me," she said, referring to how Sweeney's physical appearance has often been over-sexualized on the show, DailyMail said.

White also made it clear she wasn't under any legal pressure to keep quiet. "I didn't sign an NDA," she noted, giving her the freedom to share why the role didn't feel right for her values.

Diamond White to Star in Tyler Perry's 2025 Netflix Comedy

While she's been in the spotlight since appearing on "The X Factor "in 2012, White has built a strong fan base with over 294,000 Instagram followers and roles in shows like "The Bold and the Beautiful," "The Lion Guard," and "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur."

She's also a recording artist and is gearing up to release her new album, ALLERGIC, on April 30. The release was pushed back from April 3, as she continues to navigate the music industry independently.

"[It's] hard, especially when you're basically doing everything yourself," White told Where Is The Buzz. "And I wanted to make sure I put my best foot forward."

On the acting front, White is stepping into a major new role with Netflix. She'll be playing the bride-to-be, Tiffany, in Tyler Perry's upcoming comedy Madea's Destination Wedding, set to premiere in 2025, SoapOpera said.

The film follows Madea and her family as they attend a fast-moving wedding in the Bahamas—one full of secrets and surprises.

With Perry writing, directing, and starring as Madea, this marks the thirteenth film in the Madea series and Perry's sixth Netflix movie. The cast includes Tamela Mann, David Mann, and Cassi Davis, with White taking on a lead role in the center of the drama and laughs.