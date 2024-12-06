Rapper Diamond is closing out 2024 with a major milestone — the arrival of her newborn son.

The former Crime Mob artist and her fiancé, Deven Reese Paulsen, welcomed their first child together on December 6. Diamond announced the joyous news on social media, introducing her baby boy's name and sharing their first family photos.

The couple named their son Royal Ramon Paulsen. This marks Diamond's second experience with motherhood, as she has another son from a prior relationship. However, it remains unclear whether Royal is Paulsen's first child.

In her Instagram post, Diamond expressed her deep gratitude, calling the moment "love at first sight." She wrote, "Thankful To Jesus For A Healthy Baby Boy & A Healthy Delivery. Thanks To ALL our FAMILY, FRIENDS, & FANS for all The Prayers & Support. Means The World. Thank You Jesus."

In one image, Diamond, real name Brittany Nicole Carpentero, cradles baby Royal while Paulsen gazes at the newborn. Another photo shows the couple sharing a kiss. Although the baby's face is not revealed, Royal is pictured wrapped in a white blanket with a pink-and-blue hospital hat.

In a video, Paulsen affectionately kisses Diamond's bare belly, though it is unclear whether the footage was filmed before or after the delivery.

Additional glimpses into their special moment include a photo of Paulsen holding Royal against his chest for skin-to-skin bonding and a clip of him tenderly holding Diamond's hand.

The couple's relationship has been kept relatively private, though Diamond has shared a few significant updates over the past year. Fans were introduced to Paulsen through her social media posts, including one showing his proposal after a mixed martial arts victory.

In July, the 36-year-old revealed her pregnancy. As of now, details about their upcoming wedding remain unknown.

Diamond joined the hip hop group Crime Mob in 2004. The four-some, consisting of Diamond, M.I.G., Cyco Black, Princess, Lil' Jay, and Killa C, first garnered national attention in 2004 with their single "Knuck If You Buck," which went on to become certified platinum.

They released their self-titled debut album that summer, including their next charting single, "Rock Yo Hips' (2006).