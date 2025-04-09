Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history remains a hot topic, and one of his former romantic links has resurfaced in the spotlight. Victoria Lee Robinson, who was briefly connected to the actor in 2016, recently opened up about their past.

Robinson, 32, appeared on 'The Viall Files' podcast on April 2 with her current partner, Tom Sandoval. The two confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day 2024. Host Nick Viall took the opportunity to ask about her rumored connection with DiCaprio.

"Did you date Leo? Is that true? Not true?" Viall asked her directly.

Robinson answered, "So.. he and I are still really good... we're not really good friends now. If we see each other in passing, we're cool. I'm actually closer to [actor] Tobey Maguire. That's his really good friend. And Blue."

She then admitted, "We had a 'little thing' or whatever. We would hang out as friends for most of the time."

Robinson described the chaotic attention DiCaprio received whenever they were out. "We would hang out as friends for most of the time. So many girls were so like... we would go out, and we'd meet up, and then all girls would just like swarm him and just like stare at him. It was just so freaky. I'm like, 'Oh, my God,'" she said.

She added, "I think he liked the fact that whenever I'd hang out with him, I'd just treat him like a normal person because he is a normal person, just very successful and great at his job." Robinson clarified, "We had a little thing, but we weren't in a relationship."

DiCaprio, 50, is now dating model Vittoria Ceretti, who recently told Vogue France, "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' — or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying."

Shortly after her comments made headlines, online critics warned Ceretti not to speak out too much about the relationship — with some claiming "she's about to be replaced" and that she's "about to age out of being his girlfriend."