Shaquille O'Neal is putting the past behind him and appears to have mended fences with President Donald Trump.

In a video posted to X, Shaq and Trump shared a friendly greeting while attending the UFC 314 event in Miami on April 12. The two chatted for a brief moment with Trump pulling Shaq close and talking close to his ear.

After the brief moment together, Shaq and Trump parted ways.

Shaquille O'Neal shaking hands with Donald Trump at #UFC314. pic.twitter.com/AxS6Lm20ci — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2025

Shaq and President Trump's friendly reaction comes two years after Shaq seemingly slammed Trump online for his thoughts about Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023.

After Rihanna's performance had concluded, Trump had taken to his Truth Social account to slam the showing as an "epic fail."

"EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history," Trump wrote.

"This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her 'Stylist!'" Trump added.

Shaq seemingly clapped back at Trump's post, telling those that hated on the performance to "shut your face."

"All you people disrespecting Rihanna, shut your face. She did a wonderful job. She's pregnant. She blessed it. She didn't fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars that's disrespecting and causing beef - shut your face, shut it up," Shaq shared on his 'The Big Podcast.'

"If she was my woman and I seen one of you superstars do that, I'm gonna have to get at you. Rappers. Presidential candidates. I'm gonna have to get at you. Leave her alone," Shaq continued.