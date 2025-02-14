Charles Barkley called a San Francisco boo'ing crowd "so stupid" after they reacted to his comments about helping the city's homeless population.

The former Phoenix Suns basketball player, who is in Fog City for NBA All-Star Weekend, first complimented the city, but addressed how the homeless "need their help."

Charles Barkley doesn't seem to be making any friends in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/69gSdBdQH9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 14, 2025

"I actually like San Francisco, I really do," Barkley said during a live episode of TNT's Inside The NBA alongside Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny "The Jet" Smith. "I mean, obviously, hey listen, we got to do something about the homeless. They need their help. We got to clean it up a little bit."

The crowd began to boo Barkley. "You can't boo that you want to help the homeless," Smith interjected through crowd noise. "How do you do that?"

"I say, 'Help the homeless,' and some of these people so stupid they boo," Barkley said. "You're getting off on the right foot calling the audience stupid," Johnson said. "So here we go!"

"They deserve it," Barkley replied.

Some viewers on social media said the crowd wasn't boo'ing helping the homeless, but was instead criticizing Barkley for his repeated trolling of the city for its growing homeless population. During last year's All-Star Game, the 61-year-old bashed San Francisco for its "homeless crooks" on a truTV alternate broadcast.

Charles Barkley again bashed San Francisco, this time around talk of the cold in Indianapolis. "If you had the chance between being cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you take?" pic.twitter.com/o0W9aUQCyI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 19, 2024

Taylor Rooks replied, "We love San Francisco." Barkley shot back, "No, we don't," when Draymond Green argued, "Yes, we do." Barkley answered, "You can't even walk around down there," noting one needs a "bulletproof vest" just to walk around the city.

The crowd boo'ing wasn't the only stand-out moment from the broadcast.

O'Neal shocked viewers when he casually dropped an F-bomb live on camera.

Shaq: “We getting fired anyway Ernie f*ck it”



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DYLNSQeeAu — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) February 14, 2025

Instead of apologizing, the NBA Hall of Famer embraced the moment and defended his outburst, making it clear he had no regrets. While breaking down the first-half action of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves game, O'Neal made his feelings known during the host's "race to the board" segment.

Returning to his seat, he exclaimed, "In the words of Marshawn Lynch, I'm tired as s**t, America!"

The former Los Angeles Laker double downed on using the expletive, boldly adding, "We getting fired anyway, Ernie, f**k it."

O'Neal's comment about "getting fired" referenced the impending departure of Inside the NBA from TNT.

Starting in the 2025-26 NBA season, the beloved show will move to ESPN and ABC as part of a new deal between the NBA, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ESPN. The agreement ensures that Inside the NBA will continue its coverage of high-profile games, including the NBA Finals, playoffs, and marquee games like Christmas Day and opening week.

The 74th NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 16 at the Chase Center in San Francisco at 8:00pm EST.