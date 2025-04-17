Some on-screen love stories turn into real-life relationships, only to unravel after the cameras stop rolling. Here are six former Hollywood couples who went from scene partners to significant others, and eventually, to exes.

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield: "Spider-Man" Sparks, But No Sequel

andrew garfield and emma stone photographed for usa today (June 9, 2012) pic.twitter.com/lfbMnwJJ3M — andrew garfield posts (@agarfieldposts) June 9, 2024

Their romantic chemistry in "The Amazing Spider-Man" translated into a four-year relationship that ended in 2015. The pair was also said to have remained on good terms after the breakup.

"They still have love for one another. They are on good terms with each other and remain close," a source told People following the split.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: A Divorce Eight Years in the Making

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith, 2004 pic.twitter.com/cMowWTzJch — cinematic aesthetic (@Cineaesthetic1) April 12, 2025

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hit it off on the set of their film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." Married in 2014, the couple broke up just two years later when Jolie separated from the actor on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.

After a lengthy court process involving child custody and asset division issues, their divorce was issued by the court in December 2024.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer James Simon said in a statement to People.

"Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over," Simon added.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan: A Dance That Ended in Divorce

Channing Tatum e Jenna Dewan si sono innamorati durante le riprese di Step Up e stanno ancora insieme. Loro sì che sono relationship goals. pic.twitter.com/KP9J2zcFw2 — julia 🐡 (@inprocinto) August 8, 2017

After meeting on the set of "Step Up," Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan became one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They married in 2009 and welcomed a daughter together.

The couple released a joint statement announcing their breakup in April 2018.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," they said. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Though they separated in 2018, their divorce was only finalized in September 2024.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: A Family Despite the Fallout

ben affleck and jennifer garner (18 sept.) pic.twitter.com/G74elbkCzg — badpostaffleck (@badpostaffleck) September 20, 2016

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's working relationship started with "Pearl Harbor" in 2001 and continued to "Daredevil" in 2003. Their relationship went public in 2004, and by the following year, they were quietly married.

They had three children before the announcement of their separation in 2015, after 10 years of marriage. Their split was publicized in 2018, but the pair still seems to be getting along.

Garner has also been seen supporting Affleck during his recent reported split from Jennifer Lopez.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus: From"The Last Song" to the Last Straw

hilo contando toda la historia de miley cyrus y liam hemsworth: un amor de engaños, vueltas y traumas destinado al divorcio pic.twitter.com/R4pqkayWwb — something beautiful🦋 (@milesholy) February 1, 2022

Liam Hemsworth first met Miley Cyrus in 2009 while on the set of "The Last Song," sparking an at times tumultuous love affair that would continue for nearly 10 years. The two were married in December 2018 but called it quits less than a year later in August 2019.

Eight days after that announcement, Hemsworth was the one to file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. By December of the same year, the divorce was settled.

In interviews, Cyrus later reflected on the marriage, noting how the couple had just drifted.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart: "Twilight's" Real-Life Romance Faded Fast

robert pattinson and kristen stewart’s first and last public promo for the twilight saga ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DsV2PkKSs6 — R (@everydayrobsten) June 1, 2021

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart went public with their relationship while starring in the "Twilight" saga. Their on-and-off romance lasted four years before ending for good in 2013.

The relationship reportedly took a turn after Stewart was photographed kissing "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders in 2012, which led to public scrutiny and, eventually, the couple's split.