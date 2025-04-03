Disney has indefinitely paused development on its live-action adaptation of "Tangled" following the disappointing box office performance of its latest release, "Snow White."

The planned Tangled remake, based on the 2010 animated hit inspired by the Brothers Grimm's "Rapunzel," had been in active development. Michael Gracey, director of "The Greatest Showman," was attached to helm the project, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson ("Thor: Love and Thunder") writing the screenplay. However, sources within Disney confirmed that pre-production has been halted indefinitely, according to Variety, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

It is unclear whether the project will resume as originally envisioned or undergo significant changes. It is also unclear when, or if, Disney will move forward down the road.

The decision comes in the wake of "Snow White's" underwhelming performance at the box office. Released on March 21, the live-action adaptation has grossed just $69 million domestically and $145 million worldwide as of April 3, per The Hollywood Reporter. That is far below its estimated $270 million production budget.

Analysts estimate that the film would need to earn $427 million globally to break even. Negative reviews, controversies surrounding casting choices, and mixed audience reactions have all been cited as contributing factors to its lackluster reception.

Disney's live-action remakes have historically been a mix of successes and failures. While films like "The Lion King" (2019) and "Beauty and the Beast" (2017) were massive hits, recent adaptations such as "The Little Mermaid" and now "Snow White" have struggled to replicate that success.

Despite this setback, Disney is not abandoning live-action remakes entirely. Upcoming projects include "Lilo & Stitch," set for release in May 2025, and "Moana," slated for July 2026. Both films are expected to benefit from strong fan bases and recent successes in their respective franchises.