In a laugh-out-loud moment captured on camera, Marlon Wayans took a playful jab at his older brother, Damon Wayans, for a surprising family confession that recently made headlines.

On a recent episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Damon Wayans reflected on a personal experience from his past.

He spoke about having once fallen in love with a woman, only to later discover that she had previously been in a relationship with his nephew.

The revelation quickly caught the attention of his nephew, Marlon Wayans, who couldn't resist playfully teasing Damon about the unexpected connection.

In a video shared by TMZ on April 15, Marlon joked, "Damon, you gotta stop doing that. Damon's the girlfriend-stealing bandit in the Wayans family."

The story Damon shared goes back to the early 2000s, after his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Thorner.

According to TMZ, Damon said he had been single for two years when he started dating a woman—only to later find out she had once dated his nephew. Despite the awkward twist, Damon admitted, "I was in love with her."

#DamonWayans crushing on his nephew’s ex isn’t the wild part -- dude’s got a whole family history of being a "steal yo girl" type, at least if you ask his brother Marlon. 😂#Exclusive story HERE: https://t.co/epc1iHG6hl pic.twitter.com/FLPJOfdVDL — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2025

Marlon Wayans Roasts Brother Damon Over Dating Nephew's Ex

Marlon, clearly amused by the situation, took the chance to poke fun at his brother's dating history. "We got a thing—don't bring a girl around D," he laughed. "Even the ugly ones, he takes them all."

He didn't stop there. Quoting lyrics with a smile, Marlon added, "D is a true player for real," borrowing a line from Usher's song to highlight his brother's romantic reputation.

Though the jokes kept coming, Marlon also delivered a direct message to his brother: "It's not what brothers and siblings and uncles and nephews do. You gotta stop this, Damon."

During his appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, 64-year-old Damon Wayans opened up about an unusual romantic experience from his past.

He recounted how he had fallen for a woman, only to later discover that she had previously dated his nephew.

Wayans clarified that he hadn't met her through his nephew and was unaware of their history at the time. Reflecting on the moment of realization, he admitted to being taken aback by the unexpected connection.

Still, Damon acknowledged that the situation had its downsides. "Family gatherings is awkward," he admitted, showing that not everything was laughs and fun, Vibe said.

The video and Damon's podcast appearance sparked buzz online, with fans and followers weighing in on the unique family moment. While Marlon's tone was lighthearted, his comments confirmed that this isn't the first time Damon's love life has stirred up drama in the Wayans clan.