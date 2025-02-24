The Wayans family received the Hall of Fame honor at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, recognizing their groundbreaking contributions to entertainment. However, fans quickly noticed that Keenen Ivory Wayans, the architect of the family's success, was absent from the celebration at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

David Alan Grier presented the award to Damon Sr., Marlon, Damon Jr., Kim, Chaunté, Damien Dante, Gregg, Marshay, and Craig. Fans flooded social media with praise, with one writing, "The Wayans are THE blueprint! They are the first family of comedy! So thankful for what they have given!"

Damon Sr. reflected on their journey, recalling how on May 5, 1975, he and Keenen watched Richard Pryor's television debut. Keenen saw his future that night and left Tuskegee University just months before graduating to pursue comedy.

Their mother was initially skeptical, telling Keenen, "A comedian? I've known you your whole life; you ain't never said nothing funny."

Marlon remembered watching Keenen's Johnny Carson debut on a black-and-white TV with a broken antenna, saying, "From that day on... I sat there and I was like, 'Wow, you mean not only can you dream but you can make your dreams come true.'"

Fans questioned Keenen's whereabouts, with one tweeting, "Where the heck is Keenen?!?!" Some speculated he prefers working behind the scenes.

The entire Wayans Family getting the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame induction is WELL deserved 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 SN: Where the heck is Keenan?!?! #NAACPImageAwards — T.J. (@TperiodJperiod) February 23, 2025

Keenen's 'In Living Color (1990)' launched stars like Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Lopez, and his success extended to films like 'Scary Movie (2000).'

Though absent, Keenen was honored as Marlon declared, "We wouldn't be here... If it wasn't for our big brother Keenen Ivory Wayans."