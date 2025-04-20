Joe Rogan is raising eyebrows again, this time aiming at Katy Perry and the recent all-women Blue Origin space flight.

During a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" on April 19, Rogan sarcastically critiqued Perry's post-flight comments, highlighting what he called a "tone-deaf" and exaggerated tone following her brief trip to space.

"It was very profound. I don't know if you've seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she's basically a guru now," Rogan, 57, said with a smirk.

According to HuffPost, his words came after comedian Tim Dillon humorously noted that the flight, which lasted just 10 minutes, seemed less like an extraordinary journey and more like a brief floating experience.

Rogan wasn't the only one to voice concerns about the mission. The all-women flight took off on April 14, as part of Blue Origin's NS-31 mission.

Alongside Perry, the flight included former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyen, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, and broadcast journalist Gayle King. The crew flew 65 miles above Earth, briefly experiencing weightlessness, before returning to Earth.

However, critics, including Rogan, have pointed out that while the flight was historic in terms of an all-female crew, it did not technically meet the criteria for "space travel" as defined by some experts.

While Perry described feeling "super connected to love" and even sang "What a Wonderful World" to her fellow passengers during the flight, Rogan sarcastically commented, "Let's not minimize this," before adding that the women should not be celebrated as "astronauts."

Rogan Critiques Katy Perry's Space Speech, Questions "What Did She Learn?"

Dillon also questioned the role Perry had taken on, joking about her claims of being "interested in astrophysics and astronomy."

He asked, "What were her findings? That's my question. What did she learn?" Rogan, ever the skeptic, responded with a tongue-in-cheek remark about the flower Perry brought on the flight to represent her daughter Daisy, US Magazine said.

"It shows you how quick the flight was," he said, mocking the symbolism of the "dead daisy" that was still alive after the brief mission.

Rogan's critique doesn't end with Perry. He also pointed out the stark difference between this quick mission and the challenges faced by NASA astronauts.

"A lot of male astronauts have to go to school, become pilots, serve in the Air Force, and then get appointed by NASA to go to space," Rogan said, emphasizing that the qualifications for actual astronauts require much more extensive preparation.

The reaction to the Blue Origin flight has sparked widespread debate, with other celebrities like Olivia Ratajkowski questioning the environmental impact of such missions.

"You say that you care about Mother Earth, and you go up in a spaceship built and paid for by a company that is destroying the planet," she argued, referencing the environmental costs associated with the space program.