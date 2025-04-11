Joe Rogan is facing social media backlash after celebrating the resurgence of a slur against people with intellectual disabilities on his podcast, drawing pointed criticism from a "Brady Bunch" star.

The use of the "R word"—a historically derogatory term used against individuals with intellectual disabilities—has largely fallen out of public discourse due to its deeply offensive and harmful nature.

On a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the host claimed that the slur had made a cultural comeback thanks to podcasts and dismissed the concerns around its offensiveness, the Daily Beast reported.

"We were just talking about that," Rogan said. "The word 'r------d' is back, and it's one of the great culture victories that I think is spurred on, probably, by podcasts."

Actress Maureen McCormick, best known for playing Marcia on "The Brady Bunch," condemned Rogan's comments in an X post.

"Your statement that 'the 'R' word is back and it's one of the great culture victories,' ignores the terrible hurt it causes to the millions of people with intellectual disabilities. This is not a victory. It is a regression," McCormick wrote.

Your statement that “the ‘R’ word is back and it’s one of the great culture victories,” ignores the terrible hurt it causes to the millions of people with intellectual disabilities. This is not a victory. It is a regression. — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) April 11, 2025

McCormick's post quickly gained support online, amplifying broader concerns about normalizing hate speech under the guise of free expression or comedy.

Rogan has not responded directly to McCormick.