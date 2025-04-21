Christina Ricci has always been in the public eye, but recently, the actress shared how her perspective on beauty and self-worth has evolved, largely thanks to her daughter, Cleo.

At the "Yellowjackets" season 3 For Your Consideration (FYC) event in North Hollywood, Ricci opened up about how motherhood has reshaped her understanding of herself and beauty standards.

Ricci, 45, shared that her view on beauty no longer relies on others' opinions. "I think what I learned was that it doesn't matter if I'm beautiful or not by anyone's standards," Ricci explained. "I am myself. I view myself as a face and a brain. I don't think about my body. I don't think about what other people think of me."

According to TheNews, her daughter Cleo, 3, has played a big role in this transformation. Ricci recalled a touching moment where Cleo, when called "cute," confidently responded, "I'm not cute. I'm Cleo." Ricci believes this response highlights an important lesson: "We are who we are and we don't need to be defined in these other ways."

As a mother, Ricci strives to instill this same sense of self-worth in Cleo. "I talk about how strong she is, how hard she tried, how smart she is, how funny she is — all the things that have to do with personality and identity," Ricci said.

She pointed out that the pressure on women to focus on their appearance can distract from what truly matters in life.

Christina Ricci Opens Up About Learning to Love Herself More: 'It Doesn't Matter If I'm Beautiful or Not' (Exclusive) https://t.co/TCizbGGctD — People (@people) April 20, 2025

Ricci Reflects on Body Image Struggles Growing Up in the Spotlight

Ricci has long been open about the struggles she faced growing up in the spotlight. In a 2022 interview with Today, she discussed how the constant scrutiny of her body during her early years in Hollywood affected her.

"People would basically all get together and look at you and decide how to fix everything that was wrong with you," she recalled. "I did not enjoy those days of everybody talking about my flaws."

Her discomfort with body scrutiny began when she was just a young teen, with older men on set commenting on how to make her appear "less womanly." Ricci reflected that being a child in the public eye, she often felt like her feelings were overlooked, with the production taking precedence over her personal comfort, People said.

Growing up in an industry obsessed with appearance, Ricci also struggled with an eating disorder during her teenage years.

As a mother of two—10-year-old Freddie and 3-year-old Cleo—Christina Ricci is committed to fostering a positive relationship with food and body image in her household.

She has shared her goal of creating a balanced environment where her children understand the importance of eating for health, growth, and nutrition, while avoiding any negative or confusing messages surrounding food.

Through her journey, Ricci has learned to separate her identity from society's beauty standards. She hopes to raise her children with the same strong sense of self that she is only now starting to embrace.

"The biggest trick that's ever been played on the female race is keeping us so preoccupied with our appearance that we can't focus on what's really important," she added.